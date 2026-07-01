Man held for attempting to burn three alive over old feud in Nagpur village

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Nagpur: A simmering personal dispute took a shocking turn in Dhapewada village of Nagpur district when a 48-year-old man allegedly doused three people, including two young women, with petrol and attempted to set them ablaze inside a house. The victims narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal attack, suffering only minor burn injuries.

The accused, Raju Laxman Barbad (48), was arrested by Saoner Police within hours of the incident.

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According to police, the incident occurred at a house in Ward No. 2, Bazar Chowk, Dhapewada, where the accused allegedly confronted his relative, Dhanraj Devnath Barbad (44), over a long-standing dispute. At the time, two young women had reportedly come to Dhanraj’s residence for work.

During the altercation, Raju allegedly poured petrol on Dhanraj and the two women before attempting to ignite them with the intention of killing all three. However, the victims reacted swiftly and managed to flee before the flames could completely engulf them.

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The trio sustained minor burn injuries and were provided medical treatment. Their timely escape is believed to have averted a major tragedy.

Police said preliminary investigation points to an old enmity between the accused and the complainant as the motive behind the attack.

“Based on the initial probe, the accused allegedly poured petrol on the victims and tried to burn them alive following a previous dispute. Fortunately, all three escaped with minor injuries,” a police officer said.

After receiving information about the incident, Saoner Police rushed to the spot and immediately launched a manhunt. The accused was tracked down and taken into custody within a few hours.

On the complaint lodged by Dhanraj Devnath Barbad, police registered an offence against the accused under Sections 109, 326(g), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1)(c) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh A. Poddar, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Mhaske, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sagar Kharde. Further investigation is in progress.

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