Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda

Nagpur: A man was found murdered with his head smashed in Anmol Nagar under Wathoda Police Station on Friday morning. Some locals who were passing by first spotted the body and alerted the cops.

According to police sources, the deceased man is yet to be identified. The deep wounds on the man’s head indicated he was assaulted brutally with iron rods. Cops have registered a case of murder and sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.

Wathoda police are seeking details from the missing person’s information that has been registered across the city to check whether any data matches with the victim.