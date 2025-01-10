Man Found Dead by Suicide in Silver Nest Hotel, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A man was found dead by suicide at the Silver Nest Hotel on Ghat Road in Nagpur on Friday morning, according to police reports. The deceased has been identified as Tejas Santosh Gaikwad, a resident of Shatabdi Chowk.

Police sources revealed that Tejas had been under significant stress for several days. He had checked into the hotel earlier this week and had been staying there since. In the early hours of Friday, he reportedly ended his life by hanging himself.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and have begun further investigation into the matter. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.