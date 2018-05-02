Man forces wife for unnatural sex, records act to extract money, arrested

Nagpur: A 36-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly forcing her to indulge in unnatural sex and threatening her. Acting on this Information, the accused identified as Saksham alias Amol Shankarji Meshram, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sonegaon Police Station. Police said that they are investigating the matter and have made arrests in connection to the case.

The woman, who got married back in December 2020, filed a complaint against her husband Meshram (40), a resident of Chandramani Nagar. She accused Meshram of forcing her to indulge in oral sex and threatening her with dire consequences between May 8 and 9 at her house under Sonegaon Police Station. The accused reportedly recorded the obscene act in his mobile phone and later used it to extort money from her, the victim told police.

In her complaint, the woman informed cops that, the accused had first approached her on the pretext of renting a room in her lavishing bungalow, back in 2017. However, when the woman refused, he later intercepted her as Buddhist monk. Meshram then told her that he has established network in over 25 countries and it could be useful for the woman’s future. The accused then forfeit the life of monk and went on married the victim on December 9, 2020.

Couple of months after their marriage, the woman reportedly found changes in the behaviour of the accused but she kept mum since she was martially bound with him.

In May this year, the accused reportedly forced her to indulge in unnatural sex. When the victim resisted, he reportedly abused and assaulted her. He also recorded the entire scenario and later used that video clip to extract money from the woman. Annoyed of prolonged trauma, the woman mustered courage and approached Sonegaon police with a complaint.

Cops have booked the accused Amol Meshram under Sections 498 A, 377, 323, 506(2) of the IPC and placed him under arrest.



