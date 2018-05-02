Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, May 15th, 2021
    Fadnavis writes to Sonia, slams Maha govt’s handling of pandemic

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, and said she should rather advise the states where her party is in power about how to
    handle the pandemic.

    State Congress leaders hit back, alleging that the BJP-led Union government’s “arrogance and complacency” led to the present crisis.

    The former Maharashtra chief minister in his letter pointed out the high mortality rate in the state and alleged that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was neglecting Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra in the fight against the pandemic.

    Fadnavis’s letter follows Gandhi’s own missive some time ago to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged slip-ups in the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak by the Centre.

    While criticising the Centre, Gandhi should also give advise to the states ruled by the Congress, Fadnavis said.


