Man falls from terrace in Ajni, Nagpur; dies

Nagpur: A 39-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the terrace of his apartment in Ajni in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Pradiprao Harane (39), a resident of Viraj Vitthal Rukmini Apartments, Hawrapeth, Ajni. After lunch, he reportedly went for a walk on the terrace. He lost balance and fell, suffering a severe head injury. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Based on a report by his younger brother Rishikesh Pradiprao Harane (35), Ajni police registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.