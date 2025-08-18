Man falls from terrace in Ajni, Nagpur; dies

Nagpur: A 39-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the terrace of his apartment in Ajni in Nagpur on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Pradiprao Harane (39), a resident of Viraj Vitthal Rukmini Apartments, Hawrapeth, Ajni. After lunch, he reportedly went for a walk on the terrace. He lost balance and fell, suffering a severe head injury. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Based on a report by his younger brother Rishikesh Pradiprao Harane (35), Ajni police registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.