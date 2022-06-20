Man falls from 2nd floor during police raid, dies in Pachpaoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 63-year-old man fell off the terrace of a two-storey building when he was trying to evade the Police action while fleeing from the spot in Khairipura area of Pachpaoli Police Station in the city on Sunday .

The deceased was identified as Mulchand Binekar alias Saonji, a resident of Khairipura. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the police team raided the house acting on a tip-off that Binekar was operating a gambling den. He attempted to jump the terrace and fell on the ground. Seriously injured Binekar was rushed to the hospital by the police where he breathed his last.

DCP Zone III Gajanan Rajmane said that Binekar was trying to flee the spot when the incident took place. However, family members alleged that the police had pushed Binekar from the building. A large number of locals gathered at the spot following the incident and raised slogans against the police. The family members demanded proper investigation of the case. A case of accidental death was registered by Pachpaoli police. Further investigation is on.

