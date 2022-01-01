Man ends life at Big Bazaar Mall in Ramdaspeth

Nagpur: A 50-year old man ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance at 6th Floor Bathroom of Big Bazaar Mall, Ramdaspeth on Friday, December 31, afternoon. The exact reason behind the man taking the drastic step away from his home has not been ascertained as yet.

The deceased, Raghavesh Yeshwant Meshram was a resident of Dayanand Nagar, Jaripatka. On Friday, around 3 pm, Raghavesh went to the Big Bazaar Mall at Ramdaspeth. After reaching the Mall, he went to the bathroom situated at 6th Floor and consumed some poisonous stuff causing his death almost immediately. When the matter came to light, Sitabuldi police were informed about it. The exact reason behind Meshram taking the extreme step and choosing the Mall has not been ascertained as yet.

Sitabuldi API Sonone, based on information provided by Pundlik Kawaduji Thakre (61) of Yogeshwar Nagar, registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe from all angles as to what led Meshram to end his life at the Mall.



