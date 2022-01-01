Gang-rape convict dies suddenly at Nagpur Jail

Nagpur: A gang-rape convict, undergoing imprisonment at Nagpur Central Jail, died suddenly after taking ill around 1.50 pm on Friday. Dhantoli police have registered a case and are probing the cause of death of the jail inmate.

The deceased, Jaynath Santlal Jaiswal (66), native of Tulsipada, Modern Chawl, Mumbai West, was convicted under Sections 342, 354(A), 354(B), 376(2) of the IPC read with Section 6, 10 of POCSO Act.

Jaiswal was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment and was lodged at Nagpur Central Prison. On Friday (December 31) around 1.50 pm, the convict suddenly became ill and was taken to Government Medical Hospital and College (GMCH) but doctors declared him brought dead.





Dhantoli Woman PSI Mangala Wakde, based on information provided by jail authorities, registered a case of accidental death and probing the cause of death of the jail inmate.