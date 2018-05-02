Man dies while working at Metro site in freak mishap

Nagpur: In a freak mishap, a 50-year old man, working at Nagpur Metro construction site, died as he fell from a crane in Pardi area here on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Ramuji Lanjewar (50), resident of Nehru Nagar, Tumsar, district Bhandara.

Avinash was working with Diana Company which has undertaken work on the Nagpur Metro Project. On Tuesday, around 1.30 pm, he was working with the help of a crane behind Haldiram factory on Bhandara Road. Suddenly, the hook he had tied to his waist got loosened and he came crashing down on the ground. The grievously injured Avinash was taken to New Era Hospital but he was referred to Mayo Hospital. The Mayo doctors, however, declared him dead while undergoing treatment around 3 pm on the same day.

Pardi police constable Balkrishna, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.