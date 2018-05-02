Man arrested for stalking, molesting girl in Ambazari

Nagpur: A 34-year old man has been arrested by Ambazari police for stalking a girl and outraging her modesty.

The accused has been identified as Tejas alias Mukund Ashok Khandate (34), a resident of Ambazari area.

In her complaint, the 26-year old girl told police that the accused was known to her. However, between March 19 and 23, the accused chased and stalked her while she was going somewhere. The accused outraged her modesty by his shameful act.

Ambazari PSI Gulbe, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Tejas Khandate under Sections 354(D), 506(B) of the IPC and put him behind the bars. Further probe is underway.