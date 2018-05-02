Man dies in freak accident at Dabha

Nagpur: A man lost his life in freak road accident in Dabha while he riding a scooter in Gittikhadan area. The deceased was identified as Haridas Bhaiyyalal Dhichriya (65), a resident of Plot No. 209, Subhash Nagar, Kamgar Nagar colony.

According to police, the man was riding on a Pleasure scooter on Saturday at 12.30 pm. He met an accident at Dhabha and seriously injured in the accident.

He was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday evening. Gittikhadan police have registered a case of accidental death.

Further investigation is on.