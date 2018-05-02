Fake cops con elderly man, slip away with golden ring

Nagpur: Two con men, posing as cops tricked an elderly man into providing security of his valuables and slipped away with his gold ring worth Rs 15,000 near Manavta High School.

Police sources said, Tukaram Tanbaji Dhabarde (70), a resident of Kunjilal Peth, was walking towards home on Saturday at 11 am. When he was passing through Manavta High School, two men in civil dress approached him and introduced themselves as police. Stating that they are conducting checking in the area, the robbers firmly askedTukaram to remove gold ring.

When Tukaram removed the ring, the accused ‘helped’ him by wrapping the ring in the handkerchief. The man, after reaching home, opened the handkerchief only to find nothing in it. Shocked and appalled by the cunning act of criminals posing as fake cops, Tukaram approached Ajni police station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered the case under Sections 170, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. A senior police officer appealed citizens not to fall pray to any such fraudsters.

This fake cop menace is on the rise and particularly elders are being targeted by the tricksters who often force the gullible victims to part with their gold ornaments and later decamp with the real jewellery. “The Nagpur police is not checking gold ornaments of any citizen, if anyone asks for it please inform concerned police station or police control room on phone no 100,” said the officer.