Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads

    Even as the coronavirus outbreak takes the world by storm, a number of other diseases are also rearing their ugly heads. Cases of swine flu and bird flu have already been reported in India and other countries. Now, a man from China has tested positive for hantavirus.

    China’s Global Times tweeted that the man from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a bus on Monday. The 32 other people on the bus were also tested for the virus.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantaviruses are a family of viruses which are spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied diseases in people.

    It can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

    The disease is not airborne and can only spread to people if they come in contact with urine, feces, and saliva of rodents and less frequently by a bite from an infected host.

    Symptoms of hantavirus

    Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, along with headaches, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems. If left untreated, it can lead to coughing and shortness of breath and can be fatal, with a mortality rate of 38 percent, according to CDC.

    While the initial symptoms of HFRS too remain the same, it can cause low blood pressure, acute shock, vascular leakage, and acute kidney failure.

    HPS can’t be passed on from person to person, while HFRS transmission between people is extremely rare.

    As per the CDC, rodent population control is the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infections.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    अखंडित वीजपुरवठ्यामुळेच जनतेला घरात थांबवणे झाले शक्य- ऊर्जामंत्री
    अखंडित वीजपुरवठ्यामुळेच जनतेला घरात थांबवणे झाले शक्य- ऊर्जामंत्री
    Hindi News
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए जनजागृति हेतु नागपुर मे कोरोना वायरस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए जगह जगह मुहीम शुरू
    कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए जनजागृति हेतु नागपुर मे कोरोना वायरस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिए जगह जगह मुहीम शुरू
    Trending News
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Trending In Nagpur
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    आदेश झुगारुन काम सुरू ठेवणाऱ्या ठवकर, बजाज शोरूमवर लाखोंचा दंड
    आदेश झुगारुन काम सुरू ठेवणाऱ्या ठवकर, बजाज शोरूमवर लाखोंचा दंड
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145