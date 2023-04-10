Man dies after falling from train near Manish Nagar Railway Crossing

Nagpur: A 38-year old man died after falling from a moving train near Manish Nagar Railway Crossing around 7.40 am on Sunday, April 9.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshapati Jagatram Patel, native of Lavdhipura, Bargat, Odisha.

According to police, Patel was travelling on a Nagpur-Mumbai train on Sunday. As the train reached near Manish Nagar Railway Crossing, Patel, apparently standing at the train’s gate, lost balance and fell from the moving train. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Beltarodi ASI Sawaithul, based on information provided by Swapnil Shankar Jagnade (30) of Sahakar Nagar, registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on.

