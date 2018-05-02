Man dies 4 days after consuming lethal drug

Nagpur: The man, who had consumed some poisonous drug four days ago, breathed his last during treatment at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) on Tuesday.

A resident of Chandramani Chowk, Wadi, Milind Sukhdeo Bansod (40) had consumed some poisonous drug around 2 am on June 7.

As his condition started deteriorating, Bansod was admitted to GMC &H where he died around 12 noon on Tuesday.

Wadi Police registered a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure and started investigation.