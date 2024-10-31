Man Claims Innocence After Nagpur Police Detain Him Over Hoax Bomb Threats, Says Alert Was Misinterpreted

Advertisement

Nagpur: According to a report by *The Indian Express*, the Nagpur police detained Jagdish Uikey, a 35-year-old resident of Gondia, on Wednesday in connection with a series of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines. Dr. Ravinder Singhal, the Commissioner of Nagpur Police, stated, “Jagdish Uikey has been detained and is currently in police custody. We are asking him specific questions to determine the next steps. The investigation is ongoing, and an arrest will follow once a case is registered.”

Uikey, who arrived in Nagpur before Diwali, told *The Indian Express* that his intention was not to threaten but to alert officials about potential security risks. “I emailed the police to inform them about possible terrorist activities that could occur at the airport in the future. Providing information is not the same as making threats. Instead of crediting me, the police are defaming me,” Uikey said. He added that he sent the email on October 26, 2024, as a precautionary measure.

Uikey, an author of a book on terrorism, claimed that his knowledge on the topic was misinterpreted. “I included various insights in my book that aren’t widely known, even among police. My sole purpose was to alert them,” he explained. When asked about his reaction if the police were to arrest him, he responded confidently, “Mazi galati nahi, ta mala kahi tension nahi (I am not bothered since I am not at fault). If they arrest me, they’ll have to present evidence in court, and I am prepared with my own.”

Addressing claims that he was on the run and last traced to New Delhi, Uikey insisted he had informed police of his whereabouts and intended to meet with them in Nagpur. He also clarified his connection to a letter attributed to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was shared with him by state government officials via WhatsApp.

Earlier, government agencies reported that more than 300 flights operated by Indian carriers had received hoax bomb threats, with most threats issued through social media.