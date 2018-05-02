Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp

Nagpur: Mauda police have booked a man for molesting a girl by sharing his pictures with the girl on social media. The accused was identified as Ashu alias Dharmendra Kohale, a resident of Wagholi.

According to police, the accused befriended the girl on Facebook. Later, Kohale asked her for marriage.

When the girl refused him, he allegedly slapped her. He also shared her pictures with him on WhatsApp of the girl’s uncle.

An offence under Section 354 (d) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Mauda police



