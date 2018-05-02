Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

    Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp

    Nagpur: Mauda police have booked a man for molesting a girl by sharing his pictures with the girl on social media. The accused was identified as Ashu alias Dharmendra Kohale, a resident of Wagholi.

    According to police, the accused befriended the girl on Facebook. Later, Kohale asked her for marriage.
    When the girl refused him, he allegedly slapped her. He also shared her pictures with him on WhatsApp of the girl’s uncle.

    An offence under Section 354 (d) of Indian Penal Code was registered by Mauda police


    Trending In Nagpur
    Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp
    Man booked for sharing pics of girl on WhatsApp
    Cops nab two bootleggers, seize Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000
    Cops nab two bootleggers, seize Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000
    मनपा ने की 19 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    मनपा ने की 19 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उद्यमी श्रम शक्ति के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करें
    उद्यमी श्रम शक्ति के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करें
    Fact Check: Viral video of living man taken for cremation to Vaishali Ghat is not of Nagpur!
    Fact Check: Viral video of living man taken for cremation to Vaishali Ghat is not of Nagpur!
    महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक दरम्यानचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
    महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक दरम्यानचे कार्य जलद गतीने सुरु
    गरोदर मातांची घ्या विशेष काळजी कोव्हिड संवादमध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    गरोदर मातांची घ्या विशेष काळजी कोव्हिड संवादमध्ये तज्ज्ञांचा सल्ला
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    आर्थिकदृष्ट्या मजबूत भारत म्हणजेच आत्मनिर्भर : ना. गडकरी
    आर्थिकदृष्ट्या मजबूत भारत म्हणजेच आत्मनिर्भर : ना. गडकरी
    मुळक आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज मध्ये १०० खाटांचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय प्रस्तावित
    मुळक आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज मध्ये १०० खाटांचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय प्रस्तावित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145