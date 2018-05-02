Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021

    Cops nab two bootleggers, seize Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000

    Nagpur: YASHODHARA Nagar Police nabbed two bootleggers and seized Mahua liquor worth Rs 12,000 and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (MH-31/FJ-6827) worth Rs 90,000 from them on Monday evening.

    Identified as Aslam Khan Tayyab Khan (25) and Deepak Laxmi prasad Bisen (19), the accused are the residents of Bhivsenkhori, Dabha. Acting on a tip off, cops nabbed the accused duo near Tukdoji Sabhagruha on Binaki Mangalwari Road. Cops seized a rubber tube containing Mahua liquor.

    Police also seized their motorcycle. Police arrested the accused duo on charges under Section 65 (a) (e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

    The arrests were made by Senior PI Ashok Meshram, PI Rajendra kumar Sanap, PSI Shrinivas Darade, HC Manish Bhoyar, , HC Soaib Sheikh, and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone-V) Neelotpal and ACP ( Jaripatka Division) Roshan Pandit


