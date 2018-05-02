Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Thu, May 30th, 2019

Man booked for sexually exploiting girl for six years

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have rounded-up a 31-year-old man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old for over six years by promising her marriage. The accused identified as Nikhil Dinkar Pranjale, a resident of Ayodhyanagar near Sai Mandir has been booked under Sections 376, (2), (N), 506 and Sub-section 12 POCSO Act 2012.

According to police sources, Nikhil and the survivor were in relationship from 2013. Nikhil had lured the survivor who was 16 back then with a fake marriage promise and sexually exploiting her. However, when survivor approached Nikhil this year with marriage proposal, he turned blind eye towards her demand and started avoiding her calls and texts. Sensing something amiss survivor approached Hudkeshwar polices station.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Hudkeshwar police have registered a case of rape and started the investigation.

