Man booked for extortion

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police booked a 39-year-old man for attempting to extort Rs six lakh from his relative allegedly at gun-point. The accused, Salim Ansari Ashiq Ali Ansari is a resident of Sadhbhavna Colony, Patansawangi.

A resident of Tehsil area, behind GeetanjaliTalkies, Sayyed Radhi Sayyed Mohsin (45), a transporter, told police that Salim Ansari and one of his accomplices came to his Wardhaman Nagar office in a car (MH-03/AZ-6675) around 2 pm on August 4.

Salim Ansari kept demanded Rs six lakh from him at gun-point saying that he spoiled his business. Following Sayyed Radhi’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 384, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Sections 3 +25 of the Arms Act, against Salim Ansari.

Further investigations are under way