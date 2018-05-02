Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Man booked for extortion

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: Lakadganj Police booked a 39-year-old man for attempting to extort Rs six lakh from his relative allegedly at gun-point. The accused, Salim Ansari Ashiq Ali Ansari is a resident of Sadhbhavna Colony, Patansawangi.

    A resident of Tehsil area, behind GeetanjaliTalkies, Sayyed Radhi Sayyed Mohsin (45), a transporter, told police that Salim Ansari and one of his accomplices came to his Wardhaman Nagar office in a car (MH-03/AZ-6675) around 2 pm on August 4.

    Salim Ansari kept demanded Rs six lakh from him at gun-point saying that he spoiled his business. Following Sayyed Radhi’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 384, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Sections 3 +25 of the Arms Act, against Salim Ansari.

    Further investigations are under way

