    Wed, Apr 29th, 2020

    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief

    File Photo : Shiv Sena workers thrash man, tonsure his head for derogatory comment against Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

    Nagpur: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly uploading a “derogatory” post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

    On complain of Dhiraj Fandi of Nagpur City Yuva Shiv Sena and Hitesh Yadav , case has been registered and a accuse who been identified as Pushparaj Meshram, a resident of Kamptee, the official said.

    “He had uploaded a derogatory post about these political leaders on Facebook. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against Meshram under IPC sections 505 (2), 500 (defamation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy),” inspector Narendra Hiwre of Lakadganj police station said.


