Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 29th, 2020

    Coronavirus patient in Nagpur gives birth to a child

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died at Indira Gandhi Government MedicalCollege & Hospital (IGGMCH) here on Wednesday.

    On the same premises, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child during the day and tested positive for virus too, an official said.

    Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGGMCH Sagar Pandey said the deceased man was asymptomatic and was admitted a few days ago.

    He had cardiac arrest in the evening, Pandey said.

    In the same hospital, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child on Wednesday.

    She had been admitted in IGGMCH for delivery but as she was a resident of containment zone, doctors took her swab for virus test.

    She gave birth to a baby girl, bu also tested positive for coronavirus.

    “The infant will be tested for infection after three days,” Dr Pandey said.


    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पीपीई किट्‌स होतील आता स्टरलाईज!
    पीपीई किट्‌स होतील आता स्टरलाईज!
    भाजपच्या महिला आघाडीने सांभाळलीय सुरक्षेची जबाबदारी
    भाजपच्या महिला आघाडीने सांभाळलीय सुरक्षेची जबाबदारी
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: झटपट करोड़पति बनने की चाह ने उन्हें जेल पहुंचाया
    गोंदिया: झटपट करोड़पति बनने की चाह ने उन्हें जेल पहुंचाया
    उद्धव ठाकरे ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, कहा- मेरी सरकार को अस्थिर करने की हो रही है कोशिश
    उद्धव ठाकरे ने PM मोदी को किया फोन, कहा- मेरी सरकार को अस्थिर करने की हो रही है कोशिश
    Trending News
    Coronavirus patient in Nagpur gives birth to a child
    Coronavirus patient in Nagpur gives birth to a child
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Corona takes another life in Nagpur, toll at 2, total cases 135
    Featured News
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Youth booked for manhandling cops, pelting stones at police convoy in Kotwali
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Trending In Nagpur
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Coronavirus patient in Nagpur gives birth to a child
    Coronavirus patient in Nagpur gives birth to a child
    पीपीई किट्‌स होतील आता स्टरलाईज!
    पीपीई किट्‌स होतील आता स्टरलाईज!
    भाजपच्या महिला आघाडीने सांभाळलीय सुरक्षेची जबाबदारी
    भाजपच्या महिला आघाडीने सांभाळलीय सुरक्षेची जबाबदारी
    डॉलर को पछाड़ा ठवकर ने
    डॉलर को पछाड़ा ठवकर ने
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपाच्या बेघर निवाऱ्यात लाभार्थ्यांची संपूर्ण वैद्यकीय तपासणी
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    मनपातर्फे आतापर्यंत साडे नऊ लाखांवर ‘फूड पॅकेट्स’ वितरीत
    लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों को बड़ी राहत- घर लौटने की सरकार ने दी इजाजत
    लॉकडाउन में फंसे लोगों को बड़ी राहत- घर लौटने की सरकार ने दी इजाजत
    नागपूर में कोरोना से बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत
    नागपूर में कोरोना से बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत
    नागपुरात कॉरोनाबाधित ७० वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू, मृतांची संख्या दोन
    नागपुरात कॉरोनाबाधित ७० वर्षीय रुग्णाचा मृत्यू, मृतांची संख्या दोन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145