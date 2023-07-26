Man booked for chanting mantras on Samruddhi Mahamarg to curb mishaps

Buldhana: Police on Wednesday said that a case has been registered against a man for assembling people at a spot on the Samruddhi Expressway, where a bus fire claimed 25 lives, and installing a ‘Mahamrutyunjay Yantra’ and reciting mantras to prevent accidents.

Hamid Dabholkar of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition group, had objected to it and demanded police action into the matter, a news agency reported.

Twenty-five people were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district on July 1.

On July 23, Buldhana resident Nilesh Adhav gathered some people at the accident site at Pimpalkhuta in Sindkhedraja area of the expressway and installed a ‘Mahamrutyunjay Yantra’ and recited the ‘Mahamrutyunjay Japa’, as per the police.

Adhav claimed on social media that due to the ‘Mahamrutyunjay Yantra’, no accident will take place within a five-km stretch and misled the people, the police said.

The Buldhana police on Monday registered a case against Adhav under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and a probe was on into it.

