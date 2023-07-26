Human heart airlifted from Nagpur to Pune by IAF AN-32 Aircraft for life-saving transplant

Nagpur: A remarkable and life-saving medical operation took place as a live human heart was airlifted from Nagpur to Pune via an IAF AN-32 aircraft here, on Wednesday morning. The mission aimed to transport the vital organ to a recipient in critical need at the prestigious Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences.

The urgency of the situation prompted the creation of a green corridor by the civil administration, ensuring a smooth and unobstructed path for the heart’s swift transportation. The green corridor allowed the medical team to transfer the organ from the donor hospital in Nagpur to the transplant center in Pune with the utmost speed and efficiency.

The entire operation was meticulously coordinated to minimize any delays and maximize the chances of success for the transplant. A team of skilled medical professionals and personnel from the Indian Air Force collaborated to ensure the heart’s safe transportation and timely delivery.

