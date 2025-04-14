Man Killed Over Mobile Phone Dispute in Pardi; Accused Friend Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 40-year-old man was bludgeoned to death following a minor argument over a mobile phone in the Pardi area of Nagpur on Monday evening. The incident took place around 6:45 PM near NIT Garden in Navin Nagar, where the victim had gone to meet friends. The accused, who initially fled the scene, was later arrested by Pardi police.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu Raju Jaydev, a resident of Bhim Chowk, Hiwri Nagar, Nandanvan. According to police and local reports, the altercation began during a casual conversation among friends when the accused, Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri (35), a resident of Navin Nagar, accused Jeetu of hiding his mobile phone.

An argument broke out, during which Jeetu reportedly slapped Itwaridas. Enraged, the accused left the spot after threatening revenge. Moments later, while Jeetu was seated near a paan kiosk on the footpath, Itwaridas returned with a wooden stick and attacked him brutally, striking his head and back multiple times.

Bystanders rushed to help and alerted the police. Jeetu was first taken to Bhavani Hospital and later shifted to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Acting on eyewitness accounts and a formal complaint, Pardi police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused. An investigation is currently underway to determine further details surrounding the incident.

