Maggots Found in Mayo Girls’ Hostel Food, Students Protest

Advertisement



Nagpur: According to a report published in a local newspaper, students residing at the Girls’ Hostel of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo) in Nagpur are expressing deep dissatisfaction after maggots were allegedly found in the food served at the hostel mess. The matter was reported to the hostel warden, but no firm action has reportedly been taken so far.

Sources indicate that the hostel houses female medical students and doctors who rely on the in-house mess for their daily meals. Two days ago, during lunchtime, a student reportedly found maggots in her food plate. Following this, a formal complaint was made to the warden. However, students allege that the response from the administration has been inadequate, with no significant steps taken to investigate or resolve the issue.

Gold Rate 14 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,000/- Gold 22 KT 87,400/- Silver / Kg - 95,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In addition to the food quality concern, residents have also flagged other persistent issues, particularly the lack of adequate water supply during the summer months. Despite informing the warden, the problem continues to remain unresolved.

When contacted by the local media, Dr. Ravi Chavan, Dean of Mayo Hospital, stated, “I have not yet received any official information about this incident. I will look into the matter.”

Students are now urging the administration to take immediate corrective measures to ensure food safety and improve living conditions within the hostel.

Advertisement