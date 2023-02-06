Man attacks brother’s in-laws over property dispute in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Beltarodi Police have booked a man for allegedly attacking his brother’s in laws over property dispute at Siddhi Sai Apartment near Swastik Mart in Beltarodi area here, on Sunday night.

Based on the complaint lodged, cops have booked the accused Ritesh Durugkar for attacking Aalekh Arvind Chaudhary (25), a resident of Kharabi, Saurabh Dyaneshwar Gurav (25), Chetan Aashish Nikode (21), Nishant Tamble (25), all residents of Mahal.

According to police sources, Ritesh his brother Papalu Durugkar has an ongoing property dispute. On Sunday night, a brawl erupted between the two brothers. Terrified of the incident, Papalu’s wife Abhi dialled her in-laws. When they arrived, Ritesh reportedly attacked them at around 11:45 and injured them. One of the victim sustained stitches on head.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint filed, cops have booked accused Ritesh under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched the manhunt.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement