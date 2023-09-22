Man arrested with MD drug in Sakardhara, Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting on secret information, Sakardhara Police on Thursday nabbed a 33-year-old man with 2.2 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug. Besides arresting the accused, identified as Nikhil Diliprao Gaikwad, a resident of Senapati Nagar, Dighori cops also seized an Activa scooter and Rs 1,000 in cash from him.

According to police sources, Sakardhara Police were on patrolling duty when they received information regarding a man traveling on a moped with MD drugs. Based on this, the police laid a trap near Ramadharan Kirana Stores near Dighori and intercepted Gaikwad, who was riding a moped (MH/49/BC/2515). Upon checking the vehicle, the police found MD drugs.

Subsequently, the accused was apprehended at Sakardhara Police Station. An offence under Sections 8(C) and 21(B) of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Further investigations are ongoing.

