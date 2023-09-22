Man arrested for outraging modesty of woman in Nandanvan, Nagpur

Nagpur: Nandanvan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman by intercepting her on her way to work on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Iqbal Sheikh Hafiz Sheikh, a resident of Nandanvan.
According to police sources, the 26-year-old victim was heading to work when the accused intercepted her at around 11:45 am and behaved objectionably towards her.
Following this, the victim approached Nandanvan Police with a complaint.
Acting swiftly on the sensitivity of the matter, Nandanvan Police promptly registered an offence under Sections 354(D) and 506 of the IPC and placed accused Sheikh under arrest.
