Man Arrested with 15g MD Powder in Wathoda

Nagpur: The Wathoda Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for possessing MD powder as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive under Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singhal’s campaign, “Operation Thunder – Let’s Unite for a Drug-Free Society.”

On 26 February 2026, a police patrol team noticed a man on a white Activa behaving suspiciously in the Chandamari Nagar area. When officers attempted to stop him, he tried to escape but was chased and detained near the Chandamari Bus Depot in Wathoda.

The suspect identified himself as Sachin Mahadevorao Wasnik, a resident of Darshan Colony, Shrinagar, Nandanvan. A search conducted in the presence of witnesses revealed 15.22 grams of MD powder in a zip-lock pouch hidden in the scooter’s storage, along with ₹220 cash, a mobile phone, and the Activa moped, collectively valued at ₹2,34,440.

Police stated that the accused possessed the drug for illegal sale and personal profit. A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 22(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Wathoda Police Station, and the accused has been placed under arrest.

The action was carried by Wathoda PI Harish Borade and his team under the supervision of senior police officials including Additional CP Navinchandra Reddy and DCP Niketan Kadam. Further investigation is ongoing.

