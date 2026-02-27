19-Year-Old Dies in Bike-Truck Crash in Nagpur’s Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 19-year-old youth tragically died after his speeding motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck in the Gittikhadan area on the night of 26 February 2026.

The deceased, identified as Manthan Arun Nakhale from Waki in Saoner, was riding his two-wheeler (MH 40 AJ 2391) at high speed when he collided with a parked truck (MH 31 CB 8206) near New Katol Naka on Gorewada Road, close to the Forest Naka and Bamboo Board area.

Locals rushed him to Max Hospital in Mankapur, where he was declared dead by doctors at around 10:50 pm during treatment. Following the incident, Gittikhadan Police registered a case of accidental death.

Gittikhadan police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

