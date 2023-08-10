Man arrested for threatening to blow up New Kamptee Police Station

Nagpur: New Kamptee Police have arrested a man who had made a hoax threat call to blow up the police station. Cops have arrested Mukesh Bagde in this connection.

According to police sources, on August 7 at around 8.45 am, the 112 emergency number received a call from a person threatening to blow up New Kamptee Police Station.

Soon, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was summoned at the police station and checked the area but could not find anything. Meanwhile, cops tracked the phone and nabbed Bagde who, after being asked strictly, confessed to making the call.

Cops soon arrested him, however, he was later released on bail.

