Man arrested for raping 15-yr old cousin in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 25-year old man has been arrested for raping his 15-year old cousin in Nagpur. The incident came to light after the minor girl was found to be two months pregnant. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the victim’s mother had remarried, and the girl was living with her aunt. The aunt’s son, the accused, allegedly threatened the girl and told her she had to obey him if she wanted to continue living in the house. He then reportedly gave her alcohol and raped her on multiple occasions. He also allegedly made a compromising video of the girl and used it to blackmail her.

After the girl’s pregnancy was discovered, the matter was reported to the Gittikhadan Police and Child Line. Following an investigation, a case was registered against the accused, who has since been arrested.

In a separate incident in the Sadar police station area, a 29-year-old man, Shahrukh Anwar Sheikh, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman. Police said that the accused lured the victim into a relationship and then threatened to ruin her reputation and break her future marriage if she did not marry him. A case has been registered against Sheikh, and further investigation is on.