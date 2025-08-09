Army Opens Sitabuldi Fort to Public on Independence Day, 15 August 2025

Advertisement



Nagpur: In celebration of Independence Day, Sitabuldi Fort will be open for public visits on 15 August 2025. Visitors can access the historic site from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Entry will be allowed through the CSD gate located opposite KIMS Kingsway Hospital. All visitors are required to produce valid identity proof at the entrance.

This special opening offers residents and tourists a unique opportunity to explore one of Nagpur’s iconic landmarks on this national occasion.

Certainly! Here’s a more detailed historical overview of Sitabuldi Fort with some interesting facts:

Detailed History of Sitabuldi Fort

Location and Strategic Importance:

Sitabuldi Fort is perched on two hillocks—North and South Sitabuldi—located in the heart of Nagpur city, Maharashtra. The name “Sitabuldi” is believed to have originated from the Marathi words ‘Sita’ (meaning grain) and ‘Buldi’ (meaning a small fort or mound), as the area was once used to store grain during the Maratha rule.

The Battle of Sitabuldi (1817):

The fort’s historical significance is primarily tied to the Battle of Sitabuldi fought in November 1817. This was a crucial conflict between the British East India Company and the Maratha Empire’s forces, which included the armies of the Peshwa and the Bhonsle rulers of Nagpur.

The British forces, led by Colonel Martindell, faced fierce resistance from the Marathas who tried to defend their territory. Despite being outnumbered, the British successfully defended the fort’s strategic hillocks and eventually emerged victorious. This victory was pivotal in establishing British control over the Nagpur region.

Construction of the Fort:

Following their victory, the British constructed the Sitabuldi Fort on the hillocks to secure their hold over Nagpur. It served as a military garrison and administrative hub during the British Raj.

Architecture and Features:

The fort is built primarily from large stone blocks with thick walls designed for defense. It has several cannons, bastions, and ramparts overlooking the city, symbolizing its military purpose. Due to its elevated position, the fort offers panoramic views of Nagpur.

Current Status:

Today, Sitabuldi Fort is maintained by the Indian Army and remains a restricted area for security reasons. However, on special occasions like Independence Day, it is opened to the public, offering a glimpse into the city’s colonial past and military heritage.

