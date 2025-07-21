Man Arrested for Attempting to Murder Wife Over ₹5 Lakh Loan Dispute

Advertisement



Nagpur – A 33-year-old man has been arrested by Nandanvan Police for allegedly attempting to murder his wife following a financial dispute involving her sister. The shocking incident occurred near Usmania Masjid in the Hasanbagh area on Sunday, July 20, around 11:45 am.

The accused, Samshair Ramzan Shaikh, had reportedly lent ₹5 lakh to his sister-in-law six months ago for house construction. Since then, he had been pressuring his wife, Reshma Samshair Shaikh (32), to recover the money. Police said that frequent arguments and domestic abuse followed due to the unresolved repayment.

On the day of the incident, a verbal altercation escalated into violence when Samshair allegedly attacked Reshma with a coconut-cutting blade, striking her on the head with an intent to kill. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Wanjari Hospital, Bhandewadi, by her family members. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother-in-law, Zuber Gulam Shaikh (26), a case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Borikar, and the accused has been taken into police custody.