Bawankule to Opposition: Show Proof or Stop Defaming

Nagpur: Amid rising political tension in Maharashtra over the alleged honeytrap case in Nashik, BJP State President and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on the opposition. “If you have solid evidence, present it in the legislature. Don’t mislead the public with baseless allegations,” Bawankule asserted firmly.

Opposition Misleading the Public

Calling the controversy a “scripted drama” by the opposition, Bawankule said, “They have no concrete evidence. If they had any, it would have come to light already.” He also pointed out that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already addressed the issue in the Assembly and assured the government’s full cooperation in any further investigation.

Selective Information Circulation

Without directly naming them, Bawankule targeted leaders like Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole, and Vijay Wadettiwar. “A particular group is circulating information selectively and using it to create a toxic political atmosphere. This is politics for TRP,” he said.

“Don’t Tarnish Reputations Without Proof”

Speaking on the ongoing opposition accusations against BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Bawankule remarked, “In public and political life, one interacts with many people. Making allegations based merely on associations is unfair. If you have facts, present them. Otherwise, stop naming people just to defame them.”