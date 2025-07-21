Two Youths Nabbed with Deadly Weapons in Nagpur’s Vaishali Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a proactive crackdown on illegal weapons, Pachpaoli Police arrested two youths in separate incidents on Monday, July 21, for carrying deadly weapons in the Vaishali Nagar area.

The first arrest took place around 8:40 am, when the police received a tip-off about a man brandishing a weapon near Ambedkar Garden. Responding swiftly, the patrol team found a youth causing public nuisance with a sharp object. He was overpowered and detained on the spot. The accused, identified as Nikhil Rajesh Nandeshwar (20) of Barse Nagar, was found in possession of a steel knife worth ₹500.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In a separate incident around 9:50 am, the same patrol team spotted a suspicious individual attempting to flee near the railway line behind Vivan Lawn. He was intercepted and frisked in the presence of witnesses, leading to the recovery of a folding knife worth ₹1,000 from his back pocket.

Police suspect that both individuals were carrying the weapons with the intention of committing a cognizable offense.

Cases have been registered under Section 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act at Pachpaoli Police Station. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.