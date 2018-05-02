Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2020

    Man-animal conflict: Tiger captured in Chandrapur district

    Nagpur: The tiger which had killed three persons in Bramhapuri forest division in Maharashtra in recent past was captured alive on Sunday from Talodhi forest range in Chandrapur district, a senior Forest official said.

    The tiger, NT-1, had been spotted moving around the agriculture farms in Nagbhid-Talodhi forest range, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Bramhapuri forest division, Kulraj Singh stated.

    He said there was a possibility of danger to humans in the region.

    “Accordingly, experts hit the tiger with a dart this evening at 5.45 pm atcompartment no 579 in the forest rangeand it was put in cage at 6.30 pm,” the release said.

    The three-year-old big cat will be shifted to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur for medical tests. PTI CLS NSK NSK

