Man-animal conflict: Tiger captured in Chandrapur district

Nagpur: The tiger which had killed three persons in Bramhapuri forest division in Maharashtra in recent past was captured alive on Sunday from Talodhi forest range in Chandrapur district, a senior Forest official said.

The tiger, NT-1, had been spotted moving around the agriculture farms in Nagbhid-Talodhi forest range, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Bramhapuri forest division, Kulraj Singh stated.

He said there was a possibility of danger to humans in the region.

“Accordingly, experts hit the tiger with a dart this evening at 5.45 pm atcompartment no 579 in the forest rangeand it was put in cage at 6.30 pm,” the release said.

The three-year-old big cat will be shifted to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur for medical tests.