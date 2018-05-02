Man accused of obstructing Tahsildar in performance of his duty granted anticipatory bail by HC

Nagpur- Accused Shrikant wasekar R/o Gilgaon, Tah Chamorshi, Gadchiroli was released on anticipatory bail by Justice MG Giratkar.

He was prosecuted for prosecuted for the alleged offence punishable sections 143, 147, 149, 201, 353, 379. 504 of IPC Vide Crime No 204/2020 registered by PS Gadchiroli.

The prosecution case in brief is that the informant Nimesh Shrihari

Todsam lodged report on May 25th, 2020 alleging therein that on 23-05-2020 as per the directions of Sub Divisional Offficer, Chamorshi he along with Kishor Yergude, Angad Dudhate and driver Devendra Kove had gone to Mallermar Retighat.

At about 09-45 a.m. when they were proceeding from Mallermal to Navargaon via Kuthegaon, they noticed a tractor transporting illegal sand. They stopped the tractor and enquired from the driver who stated his name as Sainath Surjagade, resident of Gilgaon. It was found that he had no license for transporting the sand. He

was found carrying One Brass sand in Swaraj-742 Tractor along with the red colour trolley bearing No.MH-33/G-3946 and one person Pankaj Pimpalwar was found sitting in the trolley. It is alleged that said tractor belongs to the applicant, resident of Gatteguda (Gilgaon) and on his say illegal transporting was going on.

Thereafter the informant prepared the panchnama and obtained the signature of the applicant.

Thereafter, the applicant called 5 unknown persons on mobile phone. They all abused the informant and asked the driver to unload the sand from the tractor. Thereafter, the applicant himself, by snatching the copy of panchnama from the informant, fled away along with the tractor. Accordingly, offence came to be registered.

It was submitted that, there was delay of 3 days in lodging FIR. Accused was implicated by tahsildar.

Adv Mir Nagman ali appeared for Shrikant wasekar.