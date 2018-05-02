HC stays chargesheet against husband and his relatives in dowry case

Nagpur – Kushagra Ganesh Fating, Chaya @Neha Ganesh Fating, Isha Patil, Jayprakash Wadgu Bhute, Isha Jayprakash Bhute had approached for quashing of the FIR registered against them at PS Hinganghat, Dist Wardha for offences sec 498A, 109, 34of Indian Penal Code vide crime no. 330/2020.

Harshal Kushagra Fating who is wife of Kushgra Fating had lodged report against the Kushagra Ganesh Fating, Chaya @Neha Ganesh Fating, Isha Patil, Jayprakash Wadgu Bhute, Isha Jayprakash Bhute for the offence punishable under Section sec 498A, 109, 34 of Indian Penal Code before Non Applicant No 1 Police Station Hinganghat Dist Wardha vide Report dated 10-06-2020.

It was alleged that, Kushagra and his family members had harassed for demand of dowry. The marriage of Kushagra and Hrashal marriage was solemnized on 27-04-2018.

It was submitted that, Harshal Kushagra Fating had left the society of Kushagra on 25-01-2020 and she is residing with her Father at aforementioned address.

There was dispute going on between Harshal and Kushagra due to non conception of child. Therefore Harshal had filed instant false report against Kushagra and his relatives.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for applicants.