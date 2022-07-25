Man abducted, thrown in river on suspicion of witchcraft in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man was abducted and thrown in a river on the suspicion of witchcraft practice in the Nagsenvan area of Yashodhara Nagar police station, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Mangesh Motilal Jhalke (36), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, MIDC; Suraj Bhaurao Zade (28), a resident of Kapil Nagar; and Ankit Prakash Shewte (30), a resident of Ruiganj, Old Kamptee, have been booked for abducting and throwing Nitin Shankar Dhamgaye (36), a resident of Nagsenvan, into the river.

According to the police, Nitin has a business of drip irrigation equipment while Ankit is a notorious burglar and has four cases registered against him. Mangesh and his accomplices suspected that their lives were in danger because Nitin was practicing witchcraft.

On July 21 afternoon, Mangesh, Suraj, Ankit went toNitin’s house and forcibly took him away. He was first taken to a farm house in Hingna and beaten by the accused. Later, they took him to Parseoni and threw him in a river.

Meanwhile, Nitin’s wife Swati reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case under Section 364 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. The court remanded the accused to three-day police custody.

Nitin is yet to be traced by the police.

