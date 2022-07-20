Mamata Banerjee may support Jagdeep Dhankar in Vice-Presidential poll ?

Advertisement

When the BJP led NDA government picked up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post of Vice-President, the Congress led Opposition also set in motion the process and zeroed on veteran Congress leader and former Governor Margaret Alva. At 80, Alva is bubbling with enthusiasm and declared that she will give a good fight to Dhankar.

The entire Opposition led by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar along with leftists, Shiv Sena, DMK and other parties extended their support to Alva.

But TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not opened her cards so far and was reported saying she will speak to party leaders and MPS on July 21 and take a final decision.,

Everyone knows, Banerjee’s style of functioning as her word is final and need not get approval from party colleagues of elected representatives. But looking to her lame excuses, it seems,Banerjee may support NDA nominee Dhankar with whom she had huge differences and every other day, both crossed swords.

May be when BJP has removed him from Governorship, Banerjee is certainly relieved of daily chores and in turn she might repay the indebtedness to BJP and NDA by supporting him.Though fully sure of Dhankar victory in the poll next month, Banerjee wants to oblige BJP. Let us wait till tomorrow when she is going to announce her party’s decision on either Dhankar or Alva.

Alva who was a Human Resource Minister in centre looking after Sports and Cultural department, was considered close to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and was duly appointed Governor by ruling Congress. But she had a bitter fight with the party in year 2016 when her son was denied Assembly ticket in Karnataka and that led her to speak evil of party.

The stage is set for the counting of votes for the Presidential election

on July 21 (Thursday) which will decide the next first citizen of the Country for a five years term. Though NDA nominee Smt Draupadi Murmu is all set for a victory by a huge margin but nevertheless, joint Opposition candidate former Union Minister for Finance and External Affairs, Yashwant Singh has shown fighting qualities and spirit.

..Joseph Rao-Senior Journalist

