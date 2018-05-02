Malvika leaps 20 places to reach career-best in world rankings

THE Uganda International Series held at Kampala helped Nagpur shuttler Malvika Bansod take a jumbo leap in the world badminton rankings. According to the latest rakings released by World Badminton Federation (BWF), the 19-yearold city shuttler has taken a career-best leap of 20 points on Wednesday.The big jump helped the southpaw to reach 130 in the latest ranking list.

Before the Uganda International Series, Malvika was at 150th place. But the excellent title winning performance helped the shuttler move to 130th position. In the summit clash held last week, Malvika had registered an exciting come-frombehind title victory over compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya of Haryana. Malvika had surprisingly lost the opening game 17-21 but gathered her confidence immediately to take the next two games 25- 23, 21-10 clinch the title in just over an hour.

The title win gave Malvika 2,500 points which took her overall tally to 13,460. The Uganda title victory was city shuttler’s third women’s singles crown in BWF organised tournaments. Malvika’s first senior international title came in 2019 when she stunned all in her maiden appearance and won the Maldives International Future Series.

She then wrapped up another crown at Annapurna Nepal International Series. The Uganda crown was Malvika’s third international title. Malvika had expressed her happiness after winning the Uganda title