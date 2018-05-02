Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Aug 5th, 2020

    Malls open up in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Malls in Nagpur have opened after four months today on August 5 but the atmosphere was quite dull initially. Foot fall till noon in the city was very low. Speaking to Nagpur Today one the shop owner of the Mall said this is due to fear among the people and the rising case of death in the city but feels that as time goes there will be more crowd though he requested people to avoid visiting for window shopping.

    Mall owners were busy making arrangements for maintaining safety of their customers inside the premises. Every nook and corner is being sanitized and circles are being drawn in front of shops. Sanitizer dispensers are being installed at various places.

    Many restaurants have decided not to open up as they feel home delivery is not viable. Some shops will open after a few days as they are busy cleaning and tidying.

    Under the new guidelines, the mall authorities will have to follow all the rules that have been put in place. They will have to manage the crowd and will have to ensure their safety. Taking measures to ensure social distancing will be the first and foremost thing.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Samsung to Offer Exciting Deals on TVs & Washing Machines during Amazon Prime Day
    Samsung to Offer Exciting Deals on TVs & Washing Machines during Amazon Prime Day
    ना. गडकरी यांनी घरीच केले श्रीराम पूजन रामरक्षा, हनुमान स्तोत्राचेही पठन
    ना. गडकरी यांनी घरीच केले श्रीराम पूजन रामरक्षा, हनुमान स्तोत्राचेही पठन
    महावितरण मध्ये 7000 भरतीचा मार्ग मोकळा
    महावितरण मध्ये 7000 भरतीचा मार्ग मोकळा
    Malls open up in Nagpur
    Malls open up in Nagpur
    आज का दिन यह स्वर्ण अक्षरों से लिखा जाएगा – बावनकुले
    आज का दिन यह स्वर्ण अक्षरों से लिखा जाएगा – बावनकुले
    रामनगर के राममंदिर में पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले ने कारसेवको को किया सम्मानित
    रामनगर के राममंदिर में पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले ने कारसेवको को किया सम्मानित
    5000 बेडच्या कोव्हिड केअर सेंटरवर पाणी
    5000 बेडच्या कोव्हिड केअर सेंटरवर पाणी
    Video : अयोध्या भूमिपूजन से शहर के भक्तो में भी उत्साह की लहर
    Video : अयोध्या भूमिपूजन से शहर के भक्तो में भी उत्साह की लहर
    Man booked for duping youth of Rs 10 lakh
    Man booked for duping youth of Rs 10 lakh
    मुसळधार पावसाने डम्पिंग स्टेशन परिसर जलमय
    मुसळधार पावसाने डम्पिंग स्टेशन परिसर जलमय
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0