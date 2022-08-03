Maldivian President accorded State Reception at Raj Bhavan

Advertisement

Mumbai – Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wed (3 Aug)

The Maldivian President was accompanied by Minister of Finance Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, Foreign Secretary Ahmed Latheef and a high level delegation.

Advertisement

The Governor presented a Tea set hand-painted by tribal artists from Maharashtra to the visiting dignitary.

After formal introduction and meeting, the Governor hosted a State Banquet in honour of the visiting President and his delegation.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Director of Birla Group Rajashree Birla, CMD of Hiranandani Group Niranjan Hiranandani, State Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and Director General of Police Rajnish Seth were prominent among those present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement