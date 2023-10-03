Malaika’s ‘Date’ With M F Husain!

Bollywood is always on the move, whether on work or pleasure. And they *always* keep us updated!

Malaika Arora visits an art gallery in New Delhi and writes, ‘I was very excited stepping into the captivating world of Masha Art Gallery, where creativity knows no bounds. Each masterpiece here is a testament to the power of imagination. Art meets luxury with the paintings of renowned artists like M F Husain and S H Raza, as well as the brilliant creations of emerging young talents, all under one roof.’

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor describes her holiday in Europe as ‘Eat Pray Love’.

Fresh from the success of Bambai Meri Jaan, Amyra Dastur starts promoting her Punjabi film Any How Mitti Pao in Chandigarh.

Sonal Chauhan brings sunny days to Washington, DC.

Sonakshi Sinha holidays in the Maldives once again and writes, ‘Everyone knows #Maldives is my home away from home.’

Huma Qureshi is in the Maldives too.

‘A writing trip or a relaxing holiday,’ she writes.

Mouni Roy celebrates her 38th birthday in Paris.

Madhuri Dixit basks under the Bangalore sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement