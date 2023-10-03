Asian Games Cricket: Jaiswal slams 48-ball century!

India 149-3 (16 ovs) vs Nepal | Scorecard

Pacer Kami comes back, to bowl his fourth and final over. Dube gets a thick outside edge off the second ball which drops just short of the fielder rushing in from thirdman, who fails to stop it on the bounce to concede a four.

He pulls the third ball to midwicket for a single before Jaiswal shuffles across and scoops the pacer for a four over fine leg.

Jaiswal celebrates his century thinking it is a six but replays confirm that the ball bounced just short of the ropes and is ruled a four.

The left-hander taps the next ball on the leg side for a four and once again celebrates his century which has come from just 48 balls.

What a terrific knock from the youngster as he continues his dream start in international cricket.

