Major traffic relief on cards as 3rd flyover on Manewada -Mhalgi Nagar stretch gets nod

Nagpur: In a significant move to ease congestion on the Inner Ring Road, the State Public Works Department (PWD) has secured administrative approval for a third flyover, estimated to cost ₹185 crore. This new flyover will connect the under-construction flyovers at Manewada and Mhalgi Nagar Squares, forming a continuous 2.80-km elevated corridor.

Once completed, the integrated flyover will allow motorists to ascend before Manewada Square and land beyond Mhalgi Nagar Square, streamlining traffic flow in South Nagpur.

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The flyovers at Manewada and Mhalgi Nagar, being built at a combined cost of ₹73.14 crore, were initially planned as standalone structures. However, during the bhoomipujan in August last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested linking them to maximize efficiency on the high-traffic corridor. Acting on this recommendation, the PWD devised plans for the third flyover.

“We have received approval for ₹185 crore to construct the third flyover. The initial tender was recalled, and a fresh tender will likely be floated next week,” said Krusha Gharde, Executive Engineer of PWD’s World Bank division.

The new flyover will span 1.43 km, necessitating design modifications to the existing plans for Manewada and Mhalgi Nagar flyovers. The tender conditions allowed for adjustments, leading to the removal of the landing ramp at Manewada and the ascending ramp at Mhalgi Nagar, ensuring a seamless integration.

While work on the Mhalgi Nagar flyover has begun, with two piles already cast and work on the RE wall in progress, the Manewada flyover is awaiting final approval for its General Arrangement Drawing.

However, construction activities have led to severe traffic disruptions. One side of the road has been dug up, while barricades on the other side have narrowed lanes, causing frequent bottlenecks.

“The ongoing work has made commuting difficult. The road is already congested due to heavy vehicles, and now the construction is adding to the chaos,” complained a daily commuter.

The Inner Ring Road has been notorious for heavy traffic and frequent accidents, primarily due to the movement of heavy vehicles. The completion of all three flyovers will divert these vehicles above ground, drastically reducing the risk of accidents on the road below.

Key highlights of the project:

· ₹185 crore, 1.43-km long third flyover will connect Manewada and Mhalgi Nagar flyovers

· The integrated 2.80-km flyover will significantly cut down travel time

· Heavy vehicles will be diverted over the flyovers, reducing accidents

· Current traffic congestion will ease once the project is completed

· Manewada & Mhalgi Nagar flyovers already under construction at a cost of ₹73 crore each

With work progressing steadily, Nagpurians can expect a safer and faster commute in the coming years.