Major Theft at Gaming Café in Nagpur’s Nandanvan; Electronics Worth ₹3 Lakh Stolen

Nagpur: A major theft was reported at a gaming café in the Nandanvan area of Nagpur, where electronic equipment worth nearly ₹3 lakh was stolen. The incident took place at a shop in the Nehru Nagar locality and was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the premises. Police have launched an investigation based on the footage.

According to reports, Rishi Chandrashekhar Gupta, a resident of Sakoli, owns the gaming café in Nehru Nagar. On Saturday night, Gupta closed his shop and went home. After midnight, an unidentified burglar broke open the shutter lock, entered the shop, and stole valuable electronic items including PlayStation controllers, CPUs, processors, RAM, hard drives, and graphic cards. The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at around ₹3 lakh.

Following the incident, Gupta lodged a complaint at the Nandanvan Police Station. Police have registered a case under relevant sections against the unknown accused. With the help of CCTV footage, a citywide search operation has been launched to trace the culprit.